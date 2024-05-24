Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in Kolkata on May 13, has been murdered, the West Bengal Police said on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

On May 20, an input from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the MP had possibly been murdered. His body has not been found.

Anar was an MP representing Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party and had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said that three persons have been arrested in Dhaka in connection with the murder.

“We have been informed by the Indian police that he has been murdered,” said Khan. “After he went missing, the Indian police shared inputs with us. Based on that, our police arrested three persons. We are cooperating with the Indian police. He has been murdered in a pre-planned way at a residence there [Kolkata].”

Anar had gone missing from an apartment in North Kolkata’s New Town, which he was renting.

On May 18, his friend Gopal Biswas filed a missing person complaint at Baranagar police station in Kolkata after he failed to get in touch with Anar, reported The Times of India.

Following this, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate formed a Special Investigation Team to trace the politician.

CCTV footage showed Anar entering the housing complex in Kolkata’s New Town area with two men and a woman on May 13 but he was not seen leaving the building, reported The Times of India. The other three persons left the building at different times between May 13 and May 15 and two of them left with big bags, as per the footage.