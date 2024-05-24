The Calcutta High Court on Friday barred the West Bengal Police from taking any further actions against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, days after raids at the Nandigram MLA’s house, Live Law reported.

On Tuesday, the police conducted raids at a house rented by Adhikari in East Midnapore district’s Kolaghat, according to The Indian Express.

Adhikari had moved the High Court the next day. “This was done at the instructions of [West Bengal Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee and her nephew [Abhishek Banerjee],” alleged the BJP MLA on Wednesday. “Who will be responsible if the police plant some weapons at my house in my absence? Had the police done a videography of the raid?”

He also said that he had approached the Election Commission in the matter, as the raid came four days ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, a single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha restrained the police from acting against Adhikari till June 17. Sinha relied on an earlier order of a coordinate bench, which said in December 2022 that the state police would need the court’s permission before taking coercive actions against the BJP leader.

The bench held that the police’s investigation could be stayed till the reopening of the court after the summer vacations as the elections are scheduled for Saturday. “Heavens will not fall if you wait for some days,” Bar and Bench quoted Sinha as saying.

Sinha also questioned the “speed” of the police in conducting the raids and asked if they would have acted in a similar manner against any leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

The police told the court that it conducted the raids after getting information about arms and cash being stored at the house. They also said they were not aware that the house was connected to Adhikari.

They said Adhikari has “nothing to do with the raid”.

In his petition, the BJP leader had alleged the police did not have a warrant to search the premises and had barged in to harass and cause disrepute to him.