Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning in 58 seats across six states and two Union territories.

Polling is underway in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal and Bihar, seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, four in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting is also underway in 42 Assembly seats in Odisha as part of the third phase of Assembly elections in the state.

Polling for 428 constituencies, of the total 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, concluded after fifth phase of the election on Monday.

Some of the prominent candidates in the fray in the sixth phase include Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat against Ram Bhual Nishad from the Samajwadi Party, and Manoj Tiwari who fighting against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is contesting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Somnath Bharti.

BJP leader Sambit Patra is contesting the Puri seat in Odisha against Biju Janta Dal’s Arup Patnaik and Congress’ Jay Narayan Patnaik.

BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from Karnal against Congress’ Divyanshu Budhi Raja.

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar is contesting from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in Haryana on a Congress ticket against BJP leader and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

In Haryana’s Kurukshetra constituency, industrialist Naveen Jindal – who represented the seat in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabhas – is contesting against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Sushil Gupta.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad.