The Centre on Monday extended the term of Defence Research Development Organisation Chairman Samir V Kamat till May 31, 2025, reported The Hindu.

The Defence Research Development Organisation is the research and development wing of the Union Ministry of Defence that develops technologies and products for use by the Indian Armed Forces.

The extension of Kamat’s term came a day after the Union government, in an unusual move, extended the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande for a month.

The move also comes at a time when the Centre is implementing the recommendations of a nine-member panel that was set up last year to suggest ways to overhaul the research organisation’s structure and efficiency.

The panel, led by former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India K Vijay Raghavan, had submitted its report to the Centre in January.