Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take a “big decision” after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday, reported PTI. Yadav alluded that the Janata Dal (United) chief may once again switch sides.

“He may take a big step after the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] is voted out of power at the Centre,” Yadav told reporters.

Hours earlier, Kumar had asserted that he would not go “anywhere” from the National Democratic Alliance now, The Hindu reported.

In January, Kumar had ditched the Opposition INDIA bloc and crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Kumar became the chief minister for the ninth time, with the support of the BJP.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is part of the INDIA bloc. Yadav was the deputy chief minister of Bihar when his party was part of the state government along with the Janata Dal (United).

On Tuesday, when asked whether the Rashtriya Janata Dal would realign with Kumar’s party, Yadav said: “That will be seen later. But as of now, I foresee a big decision by him, in the interests of saving his party and his pro-OBC [Other Backward Classes] politics.”

The Opposition leader also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not return to power.

“Modi has lost,” he said. “He will not be the Prime Minister after June 4. The country will have a new government, sensitive to the crying need for job creation.”

As part of the Lok Sabha elections campaign in the state, Yadav has promised to provide jobs to the youth.

