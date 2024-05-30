The toll due to heavy rain and landslides in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in four northeastern states rose to 43 on Wednesday, The Hindu reported.

Rescue workers found 29 bodies across several landslide-hit areas in and around Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

“Of the 29 victims, 23 were residents of Mizoram while five were from Jharkhand and one from [southern] Assam’s Cachar,” Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal told reporters on Wednesday.

While several persons in the state are missing and feared buried in the aftermath of extreme weather, at least 127 homes in the state have been damaged. Electricity and water supplies have also been disrupted due to extensive damage to power lines and water pumps, East Mojo reported.

In Nagaland, seven persons, including a seven-year-old boy, died after heavy rainfall caused flash floods and landslides. In Meghalaya, landslides and floods killed two persons, reported The Hindu.

One person drowned in Assam on Wednesday, the fifth casualty in the state, reported PTI. There were flash floods in eight districts of Assam.

In Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the Brahmaputra and other major rivers such as the Lohit flowed close to their danger marks on Wednesday morning, reported The Hindu.

In Manipur, too, several low-lying areas have been inundated after the Nambul and Imphal rivers overflowed their banks.

“Many people and livestock have been affected due to breach in riverbank in several areas,” The Hindu quoted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as saying. “All authorities concerned, security and NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to assist the affected people.”