A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case, in which the former Uttar Pradesh minister allegedly beat up a man and pressured him to vacate his home, reported PTI.

A special court for elected representatives found Khan guilty in the case, his lawyer Vinod Sharma said. Khan had appeared before the judge via video conferencing.

The court will pronounce its judgement on Thursday, said government advocate Seema Reena.

In December 2016, one Abrar had filed a complaint against the Samajwadi Party leader and retired Circle Officer Barkat Ali, claiming that they entered his home forcibly, damaged his property and beat him up to pressure him to vacate his house.

Meanwhile, Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatima, a former MP, has been released from jail after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on May 24 in connection with a forgery case.

Fatima had been behind bars since October, when a local court convicted her and sentenced her to seven years imprisonment. Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, have also been granted bail in the same matter.

The forgery case against the family was filed after Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, complained that Khan and Fatima had had two birth certificates made for their son.

“Injustice has been defeated and somewhere justice is alive and justice has been delivered through the court,” Fatima told reporters after stepping out of jail.

“The punishment given to us is a coordinated conspiracy in which everyone was equally involved, that is, the police administration, the government…Even I have a complaint against the media that they never tried to bring out the truth,” she added.

Khan and Azam are being held in jails in Sitapur and Hardoi jails in connection with other cases that are pending against them.