Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday. Polling in 57 seats in seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh is scheduled to be held on June 1.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clarified that bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian is not his “successor” and that such speculations were an “exaggeration”.

Union minister Rajnath Singh said that efforts would be made to implement simultaneous elections within the next five years as “frequent elections are not good for the country”.

Here is a look at today’s top developments: