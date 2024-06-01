The Centre on Thursday dismissed Central Reserve Police Force Deputy Inspector General Khajan Singh from service in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment levied against him by two women officials in the paramilitary organisation, PTI reported on Saturday.

Singh was serving as the chief sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force when he was accused of sexually harassing the two women in 2021. Singh is a former national swimming champion and had received the Arjuna Award in 1984. He went on to win a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200-metre butterfly event.

After the allegations, Singh was suspended from service in 2021, reported PTI. He denied the allegations as “absolutely false”.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu’s office issued an order for his dismissal from service, which came into effect on Friday. This came after the Central Reserve Police Force served two show-cause notices to Singh in recent months.

The notices were issued after the Union home ministry accepted the Union Public Service Commission’s recommendation to dismiss Singh, based on the findings of an internal inquiry initiated by the Central Reserve Police Force.

According to The Wire, in 2021, a constable from the Central Reserve Police Force had accused Singh of sexual harassment, rape, and of threatening her and other female constables for several years.

The constable alleged that Singh used his position, power and the support of other coaches and officers in the paramilitary force to perpetrate his crimes.