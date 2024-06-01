Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Saturday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to at least 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, and accused him of “blatant and brazen intimidation”.

Ramesh made the allegations on the day when polling ended for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 1, 2024

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday in seven states and one Union territory.

“The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors,” the Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister said in a post on X. “So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is.”

The Opposition leader said that the “will of the people shall prevail” and that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would be ousted from the government by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution,” the Congress leader said. “They are under watch.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc on Saturday projected that they will win the Lok Sabha with at least 295 out of 543 seats in the Lower House. The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting with all the leaders of the INDIA bloc.