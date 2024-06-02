The Maldivian government on Sunday decided to ban Israeli citizens from the archipelago to protest its war on Gaza.

Maldivian Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ali Ihsaan announced the decision at a press conference. “President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports,” the president’s office stated.

The island country’s Cabinet decided to amend laws to prevent Israeli citizens from entering its territory.

Muizzu also decided to appoint a special envoy “to assess Palestinian needs”.

The president’s office also said: “The President further decided to set up a fundraising campaign to assist our brothers and sisters in Palestine with the help of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and to conduct a nationwide rally under the slogan ‘Falastheenaa Eku Dhivehin, which translates to ‘Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine’ to show support.”

Israel’s war on Gaza began after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people. The militant group had also taken over 200 people hostage.

A hundred of those hostages are still believed to be alive and in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera. Some of the hostages were released in November as part of a brief ceasefire agreement and others were killed as a result of the war.

Since October, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 36,700 persons, including over 15,000 children.

The United Nations Security Council on March 25 adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite this, Israel has continued to carry out attacks across Gaza, leading to heavy civilian casualties.

On May 26, Israel conducted air strikes on a camp housing displaced Palestinian civilians in Rafah city, killing at least 45.

Rafah was considered the last refuge for Palestinians in Gaza after Israel launched a ground operation starting from the northern areas of the territory. The southern city was also the main point of entry for fuel before the Israeli military captured the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.