Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Smriti Irani is currently trailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, data from the Election Commission showed.

Early trends as of 10.30 am showed Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma leading by 17,775 votes.

The Amethi seat has long been a stronghold of the Gandhi family. The seat was held by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 to 2019, when he was defeated by the BJP’s Smriti Irani and she was renominated by the party in this election too.

Watch: Elections Online – the election results coverage by five independent newsrooms

The victory of Irani, the Union minister for women and child development, against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general election was seen as a major political upset at the time.

The constituency was earlier represented by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.

This time, Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, a seat held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, since 2004. This decision underscored the significance of Rae Bareli and Amethi for the Gandhi family and Congress. In February, Sonia Gandhi moved to the Rajya Sabha and announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections because of her age and health concerns.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the polls from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, where he has been an MP since 2019.

Follow Scroll’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections coverage here