The Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad is leading in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency by a slim margin of 4,861 votes, according to Election Commission data at 11.50 am.

The seat includes the Ayodhya Assembly segment.

The sitting MP from Faizabad, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lallu Singh, was trailing by 3,964 votes.

In April, Singh had triggered a row with his alleged remarks that his party would need a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to enable amendments to the Constitution.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sachidanand Pandey was trailing Sharma by 1,24,226 votes.

As of 11.50 am, the Samajwadi Party was ahead in 35 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP was ahead in 34 seats.

Faizabad had seen a voter turnout of 59.14% during the fifth phase of polling on May 20, down 0.55% from the 2019 general elections.

During the Lok Sabha election, the BJP cited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as one of its achievements in its second term in power, and criticised Opposition parties for not supporting it.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists in December 1992 because they believed that it stood on the spot where the Hindu deity Ram was born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.