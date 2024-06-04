All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi is currently leading from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency by a massive margin, data from the Election Commission showed.

As of 2.35 pm, Owaisi was leading by 2,90,759 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhavi Latha Kompella. The AIMIM chief has secured 5,78,192 votes, while the BJP candidate has got 2,87,433 votes.

Voting took place in Hyderabad on May 13. On that day, Latha was booked for alleged misconduct at a polling station after she was seen in a video verifying the voter identity cards and Aadhaar cards of women wearing a niqab, and asking them to reveal their faces.

On April 22, the police also booked the BJP candidate for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments after she was seen miming at shooting an arrow at a mosque during a procession.

Telangana, the country's youngest state, has seen much political upheaval in the past few months, with the Congress having ended the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s over-nine-year reign in the Assembly elections held in November.

The BJP won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and eight of 119 Assembly seats in 2023.

It pinned its hopes on Telangana as one of the states where it could further expand its southern footprint.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen seems to have succeeded in maintaining its dominance in its stronghold of Hyderabad, a seat that the party has held since 1984.