At least nine persons were killed and 33 were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday as a bus fell into a gorge after being attacked by militants, NDTV reported.

The bus was travelling from Shiv Khori, a shrine dedicated to Hindu deity Shiva, to the town of Katra.

Mohita Sharma, the senior superintendent of police, said that militants fired at the bus, due to which the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, ANI reported. Sharma said that the rescue operation had been completed, and those injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The police said that the identities of the passengers had not yet been ascertained, but they were not locals.

Reasi bus accident | SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says, "Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident.…

Senior police officials and other security personnel rushed to the spot and the area was being cordoned off. A search operation was launched to find the militants behind the attack.

Last month, a former sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple was injured in two separate militant attacks in Kashmir.

The former sarpanch, a Bharatiya Janata Party member named Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, was shot at his home in Shopian’s Hurpora area. In the Anantnag district’s Yannar area, a woman named Farha and her husband Tabrez – both of whom hail from Jaipur – were injured in firing by militants.

Both attacks had taken place on May 18.