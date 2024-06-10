Prem Singh Tamang, the head of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, took the oath as the chief minister of the northeastern state on Monday for a second consecutive term.

The oath of office and secrecy of 56-year-old Tamang and his council of ministers was administered by Governor Lakshman Acharya in Gangtok. The council has 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

“In my second term, my priority is to provide electricity, water, roads, health, education and employment opportunities,” Tamang said after being sworn-in for the second time, reported PTI. “We will also work on our nine guarantees.”

On June 2, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 31 out of 32 seats in the state, while the Sikkim Democratic Front won the remaining constituency.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 58.38% of the votes, while the Sikkim Democratic Front won 27.37% of the popular mandate.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha had won 17 out of 32 seats, ending the 24-year rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front.

In the latest elections, the Sikkim Democratic Front only won from the Shyari constituency. Tamang won from Rhenock constituency, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front candidate Som Nath Poudyal by a margin of 7,044 votes. He also won from the Soreng Chakung constituency defeating Sikkim Democratic Front’s AD Subba by 7,396 votes.

