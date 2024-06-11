Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the next chief minister of Odisha, the party announced on Tuesday.

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were named as his deputies. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP’s legislative party.

Majhi is a four-time MLA from the Keonjhar Assembly constituency. He will be sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

While Parida is the MLA from the Nimapara constituency, Deo represents the Patnagarh Assembly seat.

This will be the first BJP government in Odisha. The party won 78 out of the state’s 147 Assembly seats in the recently-concluded Assembly election. The Biju Janata Dal, which was in power in the state since March 2000, got 51 seats. A party or coalition needs 74 seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly to form the government.

#WATCH | Mohan Charan Majhi elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. He will be the new CM of the state. pic.twitter.com/tDMART1zN7 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

A day after the result, Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik submitted his resignation as the chief minister to Governor Raghubar Das. Patnaik held the post for over 24 years, becoming the second-longest-serving chief minister in India since Independence.

The Assembly polls in Odisha were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections .

The BJP swept the parliamentary election in Odisha, winning 20 of 21 seats, with the Congress securing the remaining one. The Biju Janata Dal failed to win any Lok Sabha seats despite securing a 37.5% vote share. The party had won 12 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

