The Rajasthan government has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation each to the family members of those who died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district when a bus fell into a gorge after being attacked by militants, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Sunday when the bus was travelling from Shiv Khori, a shrine dedicated to Hindu deity Shiva, to the town of Katra. At least nine persons were killed and 33 were injured as the driver lost control of the bus after the militant attack.

The bodies of four people, including a child killed, were brought to Rajasthan on a train on Tuesday. They were identified as Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu.

Protests broke out outside the Murlipura and Chomu police stations of Jaipur after the bodies reached the city, reported The Times of India. The protestors were demanding compensation and jobs for the family members of those who died.

Following this, the state government announced the compensation to the families.

“In this hour of immense grief, our sensitive government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to each affected family,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on social media. “The state government is with the families of the deceased and is also committed to provide them every possible support.”

He added: “Today, under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the new India has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. I firmly believe that any terrorist involved in this cowardly attack will not be spared by our security forces under any circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Sujan Singh, the owner of the private bus, demanded martyr status for the driver Vijay Kumar and teenage conductor Arun Kumar. He said that the driver averted a major catastrophe by veering the bus off the road and avoiding the rain of bullets.

Singh also said there was a need for heightened security on the route to Shiv Khori temple, reported PTI.

Also read: Jammu: The Reasi militant attack on pilgrims is a worrying turn for the region