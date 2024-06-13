Fresh tensions erupted in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday after shops belonging to members of the Hmar-Kuki-Zomi tribal community were set on fire by Meitei militants, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee alleged.

The tribal rights group claimed that the shops were set on fire by the Meitei armed group Arambai Tenggol.

“ITAC demands from the authorities who are in charge of law and order to immediately arrest the perpetrators and punish them appropriately as per law,” the group said. It also sought round-the-clock security arrangements Jiribam on account of the violence.

The violence was first reported in the district on June 6 after the body of a Meitei man was found in the Mulargaon area. This prompted authorities to issue prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of five or more people in the district under 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to restore law and order.

There were reports of mobs setting three to four abandoned Kuki homes on fire. A mob also allegedly surrounded the Jiribam police station and demanded that the police return licensed guns that had been temporarily taken away on account of the Lok Sabha election.

Jiribam, which has a mixed population of Meiteis and tribal communities, had been relatively peaceful amid the ethnic conflict in the rest of the state.

Violence between Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki communities has left at least 225 persons dead and displaced 60,000 people from their homes since the beginning of the clashes in May 2023.