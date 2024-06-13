A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, reported The Hindu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who is a rape survivor in an unrelated case that has been pending since 2015.

On February 2, the girl and her mother had gone to Yediyurappa’s house seeking his help in the case’s investigation when the minor was allegedly assaulted.

A first information report was registered against the former chief minister on March 15.

On May 26, the mother of the girl died of health complications.

According to the complainant, she was asked to go to another room while her mother was explaining the details of the case to Yeddiyurappa. It was there that the former chief minister subsequently allegedly molested her, reported The News Minute.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police, which is probing the case, is expected to arrest Yediyurappa. A member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee, Yediyurappa is presently in New Delhi, according to a travel plan issued by his office, reported The Hindu.

The Criminal Investigation Department had issued summons to Yediyurappa to appear before it for questioning on June 12. This came after the complainant in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court asking why the politician had not been arrested yet, reported The Hindu.

Responding to the summons, Yediyurappa said that he was in New Delhi and would appear for questioning on June 17. The investigating agency then moved an application for an arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in Bengaluru’s fast track court, reported The Hindu.