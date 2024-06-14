Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday sanctioned prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for delivering allegedly provocative speeches in 2010, PTI reported.

In October, Saxena had sanctioned prosecution of Roy and Hussain under three sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The sections pertained to: “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony” (Section 153A), “imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration” (Section 153B), and “intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace” (Section 505).

Section 13 of the anti-terror law they have now been booked under, according to The Indian Express, pertains to punishment for advocating, abetting or inciting any unlawful activity. It is punishable with up to seven years imprisonment.

A first information report against Roy and Hussain was registered following orders of the court of metropolitan magistrate in New Delhi, PTI reported quoting unidentified Raj Niwas officials.

Roy and Hussain were booked based on a complaint filed on October 28, 2010, by Sushil Pandit, identified as a social activist from Kashmir.

Delhi LG, VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and former Professor of International Law in Central University of Kashmir, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain. The FIR in the matter was registered on a complaint made by Sushil Pandit on 28.10.2010. Roy and Hussain had… pic.twitter.com/HzvVcCayg7 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Pandit had alleged that various speakers delivered provocative speeches on October 21, 2010, at a conference organised by the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners under the banner of “Azadi - The only Way”.

He stated that the issues discussed at the conference pertained to the “separation of Kashmir from India”, which could jeopardise public peace and harmony.

“Kashmir was never part of India and was forcibly occupied by the Armed Forces of India and every possible effort should be made for the independence of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from India,” Roy said, claimed Pandit, according to The Wire.

His complaint also named Kashmiri separatist leader Sayed Ali Shah Geelani and Delhi University lecturer Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, who have both since died.