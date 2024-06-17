The Telangana Police arrested ten persons, including three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. after communal clashes broke out in Medak town on June 15, reported The Hindu.

BJP’s Medak district president Gaddam Srinivas, its Medak town president M Nayam Prasad and a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader are among those arrested.

The violence erupted when a group objected to cattle being transported to the Minhaj Ul Uloom Madrassa in Medak ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations on Monday, leading to clashes between Hindus and Muslims. The mob also resorted to vandalism near the madrasa, which left several persons injured.

“We have formed eight special teams to catch the rest of the absconding persons in the case and appropriate legal action will be taken against them,” Superintendent of Police B Bala Swamy told The Hindu. “Tight security has been established in the district to prevent any untoward incident.”

The mob also vandalised the hospital where injured persons from the Muslim community were receiving treatment. Members of the mob also damaged the car of a doctor.

The police baton-charged the mob and prohibitory orders were imposed in Medak on Saturday night. The police also briefly took BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh into preventive custody when he arrived at the Hyderabad airport, following an alert that he would be heading to Medak.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA from Telangana’s Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin alleged that members of Hindutva group Hindu Vahini and the BJP surrounded and ransacked the hospital located near the Medak police station, reported The News Minute.

“The Hindu side took the law into their own hands instead of informing us,” Telangana Inspector General of Police AV Ranganath said, reported The News Minute. “If there is any issue, they should inform the police.”