The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has suspended the licence of Fortune Dairy Industries Private Limited, a Pune-based ice cream manufacturer, after a man from Mumbai allegedly found a piece of a human finger in his ice cream, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

On June 12, the 26-year-old man filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police after he allegedly found the body part in an ice cream product that he had ordered online.

A case was registered against Yummo Ice Creams under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the adulteration of food or drink intended for sale (272), the sale of noxious food or drink (273) and an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others (336).

After the complaint was filed, Yummo Ice Creams had claimed that the product was made at a third-party manufacturing unit, Fortune Dairy Industries Private Limited, at Indapur in Pune district, the newspaper reported.

On Friday, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Food and Drug Administration inspected the manufacturing units at Indapur and Hadapsar.

Suresh Annapure, the joint commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration in the Pune region, said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had issued the licence to Fortune Dairy Industries Private Limited. “After the incident, the FSSAI [Food Safety and Standards Authority of India] conducted the inspection and the central authorities suspended the licence of the dairy,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

He also noted that an inspection at the Hadapsar unit was conducted as a preventive measure, the Hindustan Times reported. “We are in the process of issuing a notice to the unit,” he added.

Sachin Jadhav, the owner of Fortune Dairy Industries Private Limited, alleged that it was a conspiracy to defame the brand.

“The licence of the dairy is temporarily suspended and the company is not sealed,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “However, we cannot conduct any manufacturing activities here.”