YouTuber Ajeet Bharti has been booked by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plans to replace the newly-inaugurated Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya with a new Babri mosque, The Indian Express reported.

Bharti has 5.56 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, which describes him as a “known name in Indian alternative media”. Most of his recent videos have recorded over two lakh views. On social media platform X, he describes himself as a journalist and author.

The Ram temple is built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists in December 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot where the Hindu deity Ram was born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court held that the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992 was illegal, but handed over the land to a trust for a Ram temple to be constructed. At the same time, it directed that a five-acre plot in Ayodhya be allotted to Muslims for a mosque to be constructed.

On January 22, the Ram temple was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the newspaper, the first information report against Bharti was registered on a complaint by BK Bopanna, the secretary of the Congress’ legal cell in Karnataka, where the party is in power.

Bopanna’s complaint was against a video that Bharti posted on X on Thursday. He described Bharti’s comments about Rahul Gandhi and the Ram temple as hate speech and a threat to public peace.

The YouTuber has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the promotion of enmity between groups on religious grounds and acting in a manner that is prejudicial to maintaining social harmony.

Bharti’s comments echo a claim made by Modi while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

At an election rally in Barabanki on May 17, Modi had alleged the Samajwadi Party and the Congress would “run a bulldozer” over the Ram temple if their Opposition alliance was voted to power in the general election.