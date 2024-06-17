Opposition leaders on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union government after 15 passengers died and nearly 40 were injured in a train collision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

The accident occurred when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near the New Jalpaiguri railway station. Due to the collision, three rear compartments derailed.

In a social media post, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences to the families of those who died and wished speedy recovery for the injured. He also demanded that immediate compensation be provided.

“In the past 10 years, the Modi government has indulged in the utter mismanagement of the Railway ministry,” said Kharge. “As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi government has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of ‘camera-driven’ self-promotion!”

Extremely distressed by the Kanchanjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured.



The scenes of the accident are painful. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 17, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to provide assistance in relief and rescue efforts.

He said: “The increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government, which results in loss of lives and property of passengers on a daily basis.”

पश्चिम बंगाल में कंचनजंगा एक्सप्रेस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र से शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। सरकार को सभी पीड़ितों या उनके परिवारों को तुरंत पूरा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2024

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party said that the Ministry of Railways has only been focussing on “setting up selfie booths” and “not the safety of passengers”.

The party was referring to the Central Railway’s plans to set up selfie booths featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at railway stations.

In December, a Right to Information reply showed that the Centre had approved expenditure of Rs 6.25 lakh on each permanent 3D selfie booth and Rs 1.25 lakh on each temporary booth. In total, the Centre planned to spend Rs 1.62 crore on setting up photo booths at railway stations where the public can take selfies with images of Modi.

“By setting up 3D selfie booths of Modi ji in railway stations at the expense of crores of rupees, the railway administration only made Modi ji famous,” said the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). “But the Centre did not focus on making travel comfortable. This is Modi’s unfair guarantee.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee said that the railway ministry does not care about passenger amenities.

“They do not even care about railway officials, railway engineers, railway technical staff and workers,” said Banerjee. “They are also in trouble. Their old pension has been withdrawn. I am completely with the railway employees and railway officials. They are trying their best. But this government only cares about the election.”

#WATCH | On Kanchenjunga Express train accident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...They (Railway Ministry) don't care about passenger amenities. They don't even care about railway officials, railway engineers, railway technical staff and workers. They are also in trouble.… pic.twitter.com/o3wKH4BRgK — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Her party MP Derek O’Brien said that the Centre is only focussed on “vanity projects” and not safety of passengers. He also flagged a column he had written in the aftermath of a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore.

On June 2, 2023, 288 passengers were killed and around 900 injured when three trains collided with each other in Balasore.

The Indian Railways subsequently said that the Kavach, an anti-train collision system, was not available on the route in Balasore where the accident took place.

The Kavach sounds an alert when a loco pilot jumps a railway signal, a leading cause of train collisions. It automatically activates the train braking system if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions.

