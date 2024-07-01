The National Investigation Agency on Monday agreed before a Delhi court to allow Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the jailed independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, to take oath on July 5 in Parliament, reported ANI.

The agency, however, said that its consent was subject to certain conditions, including that Sheikh should not speak to the media. The Patiala House court in Delhi will decide on the MP’s interim bail plea on Tuesday.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has been in jail since August 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency. He is being held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

In the recent general elections, Sheikh defeated National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by more than 2 lakh votes from Baramulla. He, however, could not take oath as an MP when his name was called out on June 25, the second day of the ongoing Parliament session, as he was in jail.

On June 5, a day after the election result was announced, Sheikh moved Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking interim bail. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had sought the response of the National Investigation Agency on the plea.

