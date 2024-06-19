A portion of an under-construction bridge being built at a cost of Rs 12 crore collapsed along the Bakra river in Sikti in Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

The 183-metre-long bridge between Araria and Kishanganj was not operational “as the approach road was not complete”, District Magistrate Inayat Khan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Hence, no casualty has been reported,” Khan said.

A technical team had been dispatched to the site to investigate the cause of the collapse, she added.

#WATCH | Bihar | A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River has collapsed in Araria pic.twitter.com/stjDO2Xkq3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Frequent changes in the course of the river may have contributed to the collapse, Ashutosh Kumar, an executive engineer of the state’s rural works department said, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Some days ago the locals had tried to change the course of the river between the two pillars of the bridge, which may have caused the collapse,” he said. Kumar added that action will be taken against the contractor of the bridge after an investigation.

Following the collapse, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the bridge was not constructed by his ministry.

“Its work was going on under the Rural Development Ministry of the Bihar Government,” he said in a clarification on social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sikti, Vijay Kumar Mandal accused the state rural works department and the construction company for “complete negligence”, reported The Hindu.

“We are anticipating that the bridge would be strong and long lasting, however it is just the beginning of monsoon season and the bridge collapsed,” he said. “A strict action should be taken against the contractor and responsible people should be sent to jail.”

बिहार के अररिया में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पुलिया का निर्माण केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत नहीं हुआ है। बिहार सरकार के ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत इसका काम चल रहा था। — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) June 18, 2024

On March 22, the Bakaur bridge, which was being constructed over the Kosi river in the Supaul district, collapsed. One person died and nine others were injured in the incident.

In June last year, another four-lane bridge being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,716 crore over the river Ganga in Bhagalpur collapsed, according to the newspaper.

Tuesday’s bridge collapse in Bihar is second such incident in the state this year and seventh since 2023, the Hindustan Times reported.