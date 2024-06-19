Audiovisual lessons on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita are set to become a mandatory part of morning assemblies in 650 schools in Ahmedabad district, reported The Indian Express.

Gujarat education minister Praful Pansheriya on Tuesday launched the “Vidyarthi Jeevan Pathdarshak Banshe Shreemad Bhagavad Gita” project, which means “Bhagavad Gita will become a guide to student life”.

In February, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader had tabled a resolution in the state Assembly to make the Bhagavad Gita a part of school curricula for classes 6 to 12. The resolution was passed unopposed.

Over 3,000 teachers will begin their training for the “Vidyarthi Jeevan Pathdarshak Banshe Shreemad Bhagavad Gita” project this week.

“It will apply to all schools – government, grant-in-aid and private,” Krupa Jha, the district education officer for Ahmedabad Rural, told The Indian Express. “Even as we cannot force it, the minority-run schools will be advised to implement the project in their schools too.”

The project is “based on the ancient and rich Indian enlightened heritage”, Pansheriya said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Based on selected 51 verses of the Gita, this project is designed as a unique initiative to help students live their lives, enhance their personality and strengthen their morale,” he said.

'વિદ્યાર્થી-જીવન પથદર્શક બનશે શ્રીમદ ભગવદ ગીતા' અને 'વહીવટી ભોમિયો' (ડિજિટલ માર્ગદર્શિકા)ના બે પ્રકલ્પોનું લોન્ચિંગ; જે રાજ્યના અન્ય જિલ્લાઓ અને શહેરને પ્રેરણા આપનારો છે.



વિદ્યાર્થી-જીવન પથદર્શક બનશે 'શ્રીમદ્ ભગવદ ગીતા' એ રાષ્ટ્રીય શિક્ષણ નીતિ - NEP ૨૦૨૦ પ્રાચીન અને સમૃદ્ધ… pic.twitter.com/za35pJYTpY — Praful Pansheriya (@prafulpbjp) June 18, 2024

“One shloka [verse] or one video will be taken every week,” Jha told The Indian Express. “A circular for the same will be issued to all schools in a day or two after the launch today. The move has been taken under the National Education Policy 2020 and the state government’s initiative.”

Lessons taught under the project will cover character-building, distraction management, stress and food management connected to challenges posed by modern lifestyles. They will rely on 51 out of the Bhagavad Gita’s 700 verses that deal with those topics. Students will also be given weekly behavioural assignments.