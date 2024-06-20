At least 29 persons have died and more than 100 have been hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, District Collector MS Prasanth confirmed told ANI.

The liquor was purchased from a local vendor in the Karunapuram area within the Kallakurichi town limits, reported The Indian Express. After consuming the liquor, the patients complained of severe dizziness, headache, nausea, stomach pain, and eye irritation.

Some patients were taken to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, while several were transferred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that action has been taken against the officials who failed to prevent this tragedy.

The police have also arrested a man identified as K Kannukutti, after nearly 200 litres of illegal liquor containing methanol was seized from him, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement, reported the Hindustan Times. High levels of methanol in liquor are toxic for human consumption.

The state government has also directed the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department to carry out an inquiry into the matter.

According to a statement by the state government, Kallakurichi district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been replaced and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended, reported the Hindustan Times.

Nine other police officers, including those from the Kallakurichi prohibition wing, have been suspended, as well.