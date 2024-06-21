Bharatiya Janata Party MP from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray has said that the days of those from Car Nicobar “will not be good anymore” as they did not vote for him in the recent Lok Sabha election, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

In videos of a speech that came to light on social media on Thursday, the newly-elected MP could be heard telling a gathering that he would get work done for the people, the newspaper reported. Ray, however, added that those who did not vote for the BJP must think.

“Nicobar Islands did not give me any votes,” Ray said. “Car Nicobar, think about what is going to happen to you now.”

Car Nicobar lies at the northernmost part of the Nicobar Islands. It is one of the local administrative divisions of the Union territory’s Nicobar district.

The BJP MP added: “In the name of Nicobar, you will take money, drink alcohol, but not give votes.”

Asking those from the area to “stay alert”, Ray said: “Now, your days are bad…You will not make a fool of Andaman and Nicobar Islands anymore. Your days will not be good anymore.”

In a video - recorded on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha poll results, but that came to the fore only recently - BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray is addressing a public gathering in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' union territory, threatening voters. @DeeptimanTY reports… pic.twitter.com/n0YfkvWC02 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 20, 2024

Ray gave the speech on June 5, a day after the results for the general elections were announced, according to The Indian Express. The BJP MP won the sole constituency in the Andaman and Nicobar islands against the Congress’ Kuldeep Rai Sharma by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

In a press statement sent to the newspaper after the video surfaced, the BJP MP said that the Nicobarese elders headed by the chief tribal captain of Car Nicobar met him at the capital Port Blair after his address to the gathering and “apprised him of the hurt and concern across a cross section of the community due to certain developments”.

Ray told them about his “deep affection” for the people of Nicobar Islands, the statement said, according to The Indian Express. The MP reportedly asked the elders to “forget about the past” and promised to work for them.

This was the second instance that came to light in the past few days of a National Democratic Alliance MP targeting communities for not voting for the coalition.

On June 17, newly-elected Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar’s Sitamarhi Devesh Chandra Thakur said that he would “not do any work” for Muslims and Yadavs, claiming that they did not vote for him in the Lok Sabha election.

He later said that he could do any work for the common public, but would not do the personal work of Yadavs and Muslims.