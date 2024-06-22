The National Testing Agency on Friday deferred the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, which is conducted for the posts of Junior Research Fellowship and lectureship or assistant professor in universities.

The agency, which conducts the examination, said in a notice that the test that was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27 has been deferred “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues”.

It will announce the revised schedule for the examination later.

This comes amid the credibility of the National Testing Agency being questioned by some over the conduct of two exams: the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical courses and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test for the post of assistant professor in universities and colleges.

The Union government on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test , saying that the integrity of the examination “may have been compromised”. The exam was held on Tuesday.

This came amid allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, conducted by the same agency on May 5. The Supreme Court is hearing the matter.

On Thursday, the Union government said that the question paper for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test was circulated on the messaging platform Telegram before the examination.

The Centre formed a high-level committee to fix responsibility within the National Testing Agency and review its structure and functioning, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.