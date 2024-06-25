A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police on Tuesday registered another case of sexual harassment against suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, reported The Indian Express.

This is the fourth such case registered against Revanna since April 28.

While three women have filed cases of sexual assault against the former MP from Hassan, the fourth case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.

Revanna has also been booked for allegedly surreptitiously recording and distributing images of the complainant, under a section of the Information Technology Act.

Three others have also been named in the first information report, including Preetham Gowda, a former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Hassan, reported The Indian Express. The three persons are said to have distributed images that Revanna had allegedly recorded while sexually harassing the complainant over a video call.

The woman’s complaint to the police said that the distribution of the images had brought undue attention to her family in Hassan.

On Tuesday, a Bengaluru court remanded Revanna to the custody of the Special Investigation Team for four days in connection with the fourth case, reported Bar and Bench.

The first sexual assault case was registered against Revanna on April 28 and also named his father, former state minister HD Revanna, as an accused person. Both were charged with sexually harassing a woman who worked in their family home for three years. Revanna was later also charged with allegedly raping the woman.

A second case was registered on May 1. A former member of the zilla panchayat in Revanna’s former constituency accused him of repeated sexual assaults over three years. The former MP allegedly recorded the incidents and used them to blackmail the woman.

A third first information report, and the second invoking charges of rape, was filed against Revanna on May 8. A woman who had worked in his family home for six years alleged that she had been abducted by HD Revanna after the assault to prevent her from testifying against his son.

Prajwal Revanna had fled to Europe on April 27 using his diplomatic passport and was arrested upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31.