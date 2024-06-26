Mizoram and Nagaland have sought exemptions from the exercise to rename the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre as Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs citing sentiments of the society and church, reported The Indian Express on Wednesday.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to upgrade primary health centres into a health and wellness centre. The scheme promises that such health centres would provide a list of 12 specialised healthcare services.

In November, the Union Ministry of Health decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres to Ayushman Arogya Mandir with the tagline “Arogyam Paramam Dhanam [health is the greatest wealth].”

However, in January, the Mizoram government wrote to the Central government asking for an exemption from this exercise, reported The Indian Express.

“As you are aware, Mizoram is a Christian state with more than 90% of the population identifying as Christian,” wrote Principal Secretary Esther Lal Ruatkimi. “It is felt that in order to continue to garner public support for public health activities for health promotion, this rebranding may foster adverse sentiments among the populace towards the government.”

In February, the Zoram People’s Movement government reiterated its request to the Centre.

In March, Nagaland also raised similar concerns and urged the Centre for an exemption.

“The state government has serious reservations about such a move since it will offend the religious sentiments of the people of the state, and is likely to attract strong objections from the Church and Civil Societies,” Nagaland’s Health and Family Welfare secretary V Kezo had said.

The states are yet to receive a response from New Delhi, reported The Indian Express. Both Nagaland and Mizoram have not rebranded Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

The Arogya Mandir is supposed to provide palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health, maternal and child care, diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases, and first-level care for emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

