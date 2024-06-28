Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday granted bail by the High Court in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, Bar and Bench reported.

Soren has been in jail since January 31, when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. This was shortly after he resigned as the chief minister after being questioned by the central law enforcement agency.

The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on March 30 named Soren, Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh as the accused persons in the alleged land scam. The central agency has also attached 8.86 acres of land allegedly owned by Soren.

The prime accused in the case is Prasad, a former Jharkhand revenue department official and custodian of government records.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Prasad was part of a syndicate that acquired properties using illegal means, including by using force and falsifying government records.

Prasad “hatched conspiracies” with Soren, among others, to take over properties, the central agency claimed, according to The Indian Express. It claimed that details regarding the illegal acquiring and possession of properties were found on Prasad’s phone.

The central agency alleged that Soren acquired the land located at Baragain Anchal at Bariyatu Road in Ranchi through the proceeds of crime stemming from money-laundering. The agency also accused Soren of misusing his power and concealing evidence in the case after he was issued the first summons for questioning on August 7.

The former chief minister denied the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations , claiming that he has no link to the property and no relation with Prasad.

On May 22, Soren withdrew his petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the central agency in the case. He had moved the top court after the High Court initially rejected his bail petition.

The Supreme Court had said that the former chief minister had not disclosed that a special court had taken cognisance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Ranchi had also rejected the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader’s petition for bail in the case on May 13.

Soren had then filed a fresh bail plea in the High Court on May 27. The High Court had on June 13 reserved its decision on a bail petition filed by Soren, PTI reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.