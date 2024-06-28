The right to marry a person of one’s choice is a fundamental right, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed recently, reported Live Law on Thursday.

“No one is bestowed with any right or authority to interfere in the marriage preferences of independent adults,” said Justice Kuldeep Tiwari while hearing a petition filed by a couple seeking protection from their relatives.

The couple said that their lives were under threat as their marriage had aggrieved their family members.

“Court is unable to comprehend as to how two mature, responsible and consenting adults, who have decided to spend their lives together, and that too after legally solemnising marriage, are not allowed to live a peaceful life as per their own wishes,” said Tiwari.

The court also observed that the couple would not have felt the need to move court had the authorities, whom they had approached, handled the matter with due care.

Tiwari said that despite detailed guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and various High Courts in several similar judgements, the couple was compelled to move court for protection from the authorities.

The court disposed of the petition after directing the police to consider their request and grant them protection if there was a credible threat to their safety.