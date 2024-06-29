Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, died early Saturday morning after the tank they were travelling in sank due to flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh, the Indian Army said.

The incident occurred during a training exercise around 1 am when the soldiers were aboard the T-72 tank, PTI reported citing unidentified officials. The tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa in Eastern Ladakh due to a sudden increase in the water level, said the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

“Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives,” it added. “Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the families of the soldiers.

“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,” Singh said in a post on X. “We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his grief.

“Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh,” said Kharge. “Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers.”