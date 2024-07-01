Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the High Court challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case, Live Law reported.

The central agency arrested the Aam Aadmi Party chief on June 26 in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. He has been in jail since March, when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the case.

On Saturday, vacation judge Sunena Sharma of the Rouse Avenue Courts sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had told the court that Kejriwal was an “influential” political leader who could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if he did not remain in custody.

The agency also noted that the chief minister was evasive during questioning and said that further custodial interrogation was not required for now.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, representing Kejriwal, opposed the application, noting that the investigation in the case has been going on since August 2022.

On June 20, Kejriwal was granted bail in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi High Court, however, issued an interim stay on the order the next day as it allowed an urgent hearing of a petition by the central agency.

On June 25, the High Court stayed the bail in its final order and said that the trial court “did not properly appreciate the material on record and the averments of ED [Enforcement Directorate]”.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had modified Delhi’s liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.