Britain’s head of state King Charles on Friday officially appointed Labour Party leader Keir Starmer as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

This came after the Labour Party led by Starmer secured a landslide victory in the UK’s general election, winning 412 seats in the House of Commons. The Lower House has a total of 650 members and 326 seats are required for a majority.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, often referred to as the Tory, won only 121 seats – down from 365 in the 2019 general election.

The Labour Party’s win ended a 14-year rule of the Tories.

In his first official address after taking charge of the office, Starmer said the Labour Party would use its victory to rebuild Britain “brick by brick”, reported The Guardian.

He said successive governments had “turned a blind eye” to people’s problems, because of which, the citizens had lost trust.

“My government will fight, every day, until you believe again,” said Starmer outside 10 Downing Street in London, the official residence of the prime minister of UK. “From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by a determination to serve your interests.”

He also said that his government would get the National Health Service “back on its feet,” secure the borders, improve public safety and cut electric bills, reported the Associated Press.

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve you,” said Starmer. “Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We changed the Labour party, returned it to service and that is how we will govern.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Starmer in a social media post.

“I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity,” wrote Modi.

He also thanked Sunak for his “admirable leadership” of the UK and active contribution to “deepen the ties between India and the UK”.

Starmer also appointed his Cabinet on Friday soon after entering office. He has included 25 women in his team, with Rachel Reeves being named as the UK’s first female chancellor.

Angela Rayner was appointed as the deputy prime minister, Yvette Cooper was named the home secretary and David Lammy was confirmed as foreign secretary.

Starmer’s predecessor in the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has been a vocal critic of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. In 2019, under the leadership of Corbyn, the party passed an emergency motion calling for international observers to “enter” Kashmir and demand the right of self-determination for its people.

India had criticised the move as an effort to “pander to vote bank’s interest”.

Corbyn had also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers protesting against the now-repealed three farm laws in India in 2021.

Starmer, however, included a commitment to pursue a "new strategic partnership" with India in his election manifesto. He also pledged to pursue a free trade agreement with the country, in addition to enhanced bilateral cooperation in technology, security, education and climate change.

