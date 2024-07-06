Minor boys should not be arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for going out on dates with minor girls, the Uttarakhand High Court said in a recent order, reported Bar and Bench on Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal passed the order on July 1 while hearing a plea seeking directions to the state to examine the issue of minors getting arrested for going on dates.

The petition contended that boys should not be arrested on the complaint made by the parents of the girl, since there is no offence made under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The division bench said that the state can examine the issue of whether recording the statement under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure would be sufficient not to arrest the boy, who had gone on a date with a girl, reported Bar and Bench.

“At the most, he can be called for giving him advice not to indulge in these things, but he should not be arrested,” the order said. “The state can examine this issue and issue a general directions for the police department.”

The petition had contended that the parents of teenage girls who come to know that their child is in a romantic relationship often file false police complaints against the boy, putting his entire future in jeopardy, reported Live Law.

“On the contrary what is the need of the hour is that there should not be any incarceration and the children or young boys and girls should get proper counselling and their custody should be handed over to their respective parents,” the plea said.

The court will hear the matter next on August 6.