Telangana MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy on Saturday joined the Congress after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, making him the seventh legislator to defect from the party since March, The Hindu reported.

Reddy, who represents the Gadwal Assembly constituency, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

With this, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s strength in the 119-member Telangana Assembly has come down to 31. Apart from its MLAs switching sides, the party also suffered a setback last month when it lost the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bye-election to the Congress.

On Friday, the MLA from the Chevella constituency, Kale Yadaiah, quit the party and crossed over to the Congress, The Hindu reported.

Other Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators who have joined the ruling party in the state since April include Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Sanjay Kumar.