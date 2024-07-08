The Maharashtra Police have arrested Rajesh Shah, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for non-cooperation after his 24-year-old son, Mihir Shah, allegedly crashed his BMW car into a bike on Sunday, leading to the death of a woman in Mumbai’s Worli area, NDTV reported.

The police have also arrested their family driver, Rajendrasingh Bisawat, who was allegedly present in the car at the time of the accident.

Mihir Shah, who is suspected to have been inebriated at the time of the accident, is reportedly absconding. The police have issued a lookout circular for him, fearing that he may try to flee the country to avoid being arrested, reported The Indian Express.

Once such a circular is issued, a suspect will be halted at immigration if they try to leave the country through an airport or port.

The victim, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, was a resident of Worli Koliwada, a fishing village at the edges of the upscale South Mumbai neighbourhood. After the crash, she was dragged on the bonnet of the car for around 100 metres.

The victim’s husband Pradeep Nakhava, who also sustained injuries, is in hospital.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence, among others, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mihir Shah. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been invoked.

Shinde said that strict action would be taken in the matter.

“I had a conversation with the police,” ANI quoted Shinde as saying on Sunday. “Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Strict action will be taken according to the law. Everyone is equal before the law.”

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, met the victim’s husband on Sunday.

“I will not go into the political leanings of Shah, the accused of the hit-and-run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice,” the former Maharashtra minister said on social media. “Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime.”