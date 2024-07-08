Four Indian Army personnel were killed and six others were injured on Monday after militants attacked their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, PTI reported.

The injured were shifted to a hospital.

The militants threw a grenade and fired at Army vehicles that were patrolling the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. The attack took place at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village, about 150 km from Kathua town.

While the security forces retaliated, the militants escaped into the nearby forest, the news agency reported. Additional security forces have been sent to the area and a search operation was launched to find the militants, NDTV reported.

This was the second major incident in the Kathua district in the past month and the second attack on the Army in the Jammu region in the past 48 hours.

On Sunday, one soldier was injured after an Army camp in the Rajouri district was attacked by militants.

In Kashmir’s Kulgam district, four militants and two soldiers were killed in two separate gunfights between Saturday and Sunday.

