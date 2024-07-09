The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Wikipedia in a defamation case filed by ANI Media Private Limited, reported Bar and Bench.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia edited by volunteers. It is owned by the United States-based non-profit Wikimedia Foundation.

The news agency told the court that a Wikipedia page about it contained a defamatory description of ANI.

ANI’s petition seeks to have this text removed, in addition to Rs 2 crore in damages from Wikipedia.

ANI also contended that Wikipedia was not allowing its page to be edited. “They have closed my [ANI’s] page for editing by anyone and can only be edited through their representatives,” the news agency’s lawyer Sidhant Kumar told the court.

Kumar also contended that Wikipedia is a “pubic utility” and cannot “behave as a private actor”, reported Live Law.

Justice Navin Chawla verbally remarked, according to Live Law: “They’ll [Wikipedia] have to come and explain. It’s a pure case of defamation.”

Wikipedia has not commented on the matter so far.