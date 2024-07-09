The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, for allegedly crashing his BMW car into a two-wheeler and killing a woman, NDTV reported.

Mihir Shah was arrested from an apartment in Virar, around 65 km from Mumbai, according to the news channel.

His mother and two sisters were also taken into custody. The police believe that they had helped Mihir Shah evade arrest for more than two days, NDTV reported.

The crash took place in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mihir Shah, who is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the accident, was absconding. The police had issued a lookout circular for him to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Once such a circular is issued, a suspect is stopped at immigration if they try to leave the country through an airport or port.

Mihir Shah’s arrest came a day after his father, a senior leader of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, was granted bail.

Rajesh Shah was arrested on Sunday for allegedly failing to cooperate with the investigation. The Shiv Sena leader had allegedly asked his son to flee from the site and instructed the family driver, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, to take the wheel.

Bidawat was also arrested on Sunday and was remanded to police custody for a day on Monday.

The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence, among others charges, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mihir Shah, Rajesh Shah and Bidawat. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were also invoked.

The victim, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, was a resident of Worli Koliwada. After the crash, she was dragged on the bonnet of the car for nearly two km, according to The Indian Express.

Her husband Pradeep Nakhava, who also sustained injuries, was riding the bike when the crash took place. Kaveri Nakhava was riding pillion.