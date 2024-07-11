Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession
Another man is also wanted in the case, which the police said could create feelings of hatred and animosity among the public.
A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession held after the sighting of the Muharram moon on Sunday, reported PTI.
The arrested man, Sahil alias Badshah, has been booked for imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday. The police are also looking for another man named Mohammad Gorakh in connection with the case.
The matter came to light when a video of the man waving the flag was shared on social media. Following this the police registered a case against Sahil and Gorakh.
A few youths took out a procession in Madho Singh Bazaar on Sunday night without any permission, Station House Officer in-charge of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey told PTI.
Some of those who took part in the procession also allegedly carried Palestinian flags and shouted slogans, the police alleged. The police said that the two men were booked because the incident could create feelings of hatred and animosity among the public, reported The Indian Express.
The development comes amid Israel’s war on Gaza. The war began after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people. Since then, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 38,295 people according to Al Jazeera.