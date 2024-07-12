The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested one of the main accused persons in the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test paper leak case, reported PTI.

The man has been identified as Rakesh Ranjan.

After the results of this year’s examination were announced on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities came to light. The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical colleges was held on May 5.

The arrests come after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches in Bihar and Jharkhand earlier this week, reported PTI.

On June 30, a team of the central agency had searched Ranjan’s house at his village Gagendra Bigha in the Hilsa block of Nalanda district, reported The Hindu. The agency had seized a copy of some documents including a cheque book, voter information and PAN card.

Ranjan allegedly ran a racket that was involved in leaking question papers. He was reportedly arrested from Jharkhand and then brought to Patna on Thursday.

The accused man was on Thursday sent to CBI custody for 10 days.

The central agency had earlier arrested the principal and vice principal of a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. It has also arrested two persons, along with a Hindi newspaper journalist Jamaluddin, who allegedly assisted them on the day of examination.

On June 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested two men, Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar, from Bihar’s Patna in connection with the same case. Prakash had allegedly arranged a vacant school where around 25 candidates received and memorised the test’s leaked papers.

So far 28 persons have been arrested by the Bihar Police, Economic Offences Unit and the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported The Hindu. The central agency had arrested 10 persons from Bihar.