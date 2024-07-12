The United States’ ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said there is no such thing as strategic autonomy in times of conflict, reported The Indian Express.

His comments came in the context of Washington DC expressing concerns about ties between New Delhi and Moscow amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“I respect that India likes its strategic autonomy, but in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy,” Garcetti said on Thursday while speaking at a conclave organised by think tank CUTS International. “We will, in crisis moments, need to know each other. I don’t care what title we put to it, but we will need to know that we are trusted friends.”

The envoy added: “No war is distant anymore, and we must not just stand for peace. We must take concrete actions to make sure those who don’t play by peaceful rules…that their war machines cannot continue unabated.”

In the past week, the United States repeatedly urged India to press Russia to end its war on Ukraine amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow from July 8 to July 9.

On Wednesday, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing that the country had been “quite clear” about its concerns on India’s relationship with Russia.