The Congress was on Saturday leading in five out of 13 seats where counting of bye-election results is underway. The Aam Aadmi Party won the Jalandhar West constituency in Punjab.

The bye-polls, held on Wednesday, were the first ones that took place after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in which the National Democratic Alliance retained power with a reduced majority.

Vote counting is taking place in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand, Jalandhar West in Punjab, Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, Rupauli in Bihar, Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is leading in Dehra, Nalagarh, Amarwara, Badrinath and Manglaur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is only leading from the Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is leading in all four seats that went to bye-polls.

In Bihar, independent candidate Shankar Singh is leading from Rupauli. In Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam is leading.

Punjab

In Punjab, the bye-polls in Jalandhar West were necessitated after Sheetal Angural resigned as Aam Aadmi Party legislator. He contested the polls on a BJP ticket and lost to Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohinder Bhagat.

Bhagat defeated Angural by 37,325 votes.

The polls were crucial for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state following its disappointing performance in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls. The Aam Aadmi Party only won three of the state’s 13 Lok Sabha seats.

Ahead of the bye-election, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his family relocated to Jalandhar to consolidate his party’s voter base in the constituency.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats fell vacant after the three independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and KL Thakur from Nalagarh, resigned from the House on March 22.

The three had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27. They later joined the Hindutva party. The BJP fielded all three of them in the Assembly bye-election.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the Manglaur constituency fell vacant after the death of sitting Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March.

The BJP has never won the Muslim and Dalit-dominated seat, It has been held either by the Congress or the Bahujan Samaj Party, reported The Hindu.

On Wednesday, violence and voter suppression were reported from Manglaur, according to The Indian Express.

Manglaur Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin, who is leading in the bye-election, had alleged that miscreants opened fire near the polling booth, but the police said there is no confirmation of this.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, bye-elections were held in Maniktala on account of the death of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Sadhan Pandey in 2022. In Raiganj, Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin, bye-polls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs from these seats switched to the Trinamool Congress and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP MLAs who switched sides were Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Biswajit Das from Bagdah and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin. All three contested the Lok Sabha election on Trinamool Congress tickets but lost to the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress had fielded Kalyani from Raiganj and Adhikari from Ranaghat Dakshin for the Assembly bye-election. From Bagdah, the party nominated Madhuparna Thakur as Das reportedly did not want to contest the election.