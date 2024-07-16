The Karnataka Cabinet cleared a bill on Monday mandating 50% reservation in jobs in management positions and 75% in non-management positions for locals in industries, factories and other establishments, reported The Hindu.

The Cabinet approved the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The bill is expected to be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session.

Stay updated. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Click here

The proposed legislation defines a “local” as someone “born in the state of Karnataka and domiciled in the state for a period of 15 years, capable of speaking, reading, and writing Kannada in a legible manner, and has passed a required test conducted by the nodal agency”.

To be eligible for the scheme, a candidate must have completed secondary school with Kannada as a language. Those who did not study Kannada in secondary school must pass a Kannada proficiency test, as specified by the nodal agency notified by the government.

If industries and establishments do not find qualified candidates, the bill says that steps should be taken in collaboration with the government within three years to train locals.

“If a sufficient number of local candidates are not available, an industry, factory, or other establishments may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government, and after due enquiry, the government may pass appropriate orders,” the bill states.

Nevertheless, local candidates must constitute at least 25% of management positions and 50% of non-management positions.

Failure to comply with the law could result in penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

The bill comes amid public demands for reservations in private and public sector jobs in the state.

Earlier this month, Kannada organisations had held rallies across Karnataka, calling for the immediate implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommends quotas for locals in both government and private sector jobs.

Sarojini Mahishi, a former Union minister and Karnataka’s first woman MP, headed the Mahishi Committee, which submitted the report in 1984. It made 58 recommendations, including 100% reservation for locals in Group C and D positions in central government departments and public sector undertakings operating in the state.

Group C recruits perform supervisory and operative tasks in ministries and field organisations, including clerical work. Group D posts are meant for peons, sweepers, gatekeepers and other semi-skilled jobs.