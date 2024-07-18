At the United Nations on Wednesday, India reiterated its call for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza.

It also called for the unconditional release of all hostages being held by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel’s war on the besieged enclave began on October 7 after Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.

Since October, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 39,289 persons, including over 15,000 children.

On Wednesday, India’s Deputy Representative to the UN R Ravindra spoke at the United Nations Security Council’s Open Debate on the Middle East.

“India was among the countries which strongly and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023,” he said. “We have also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. We have called for restraint, de-escalation and emphasised peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

He urged that international and humanitarian laws be adhered to under all circumstances.

“We reiterate the call for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, safe, timely and sustained humanitarian assistance and unrestricted access to relief and essential humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip,” Ravindra said. “In addition, we also call for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

#IndiaAtUN



Ambassador R. Ravindra, Chargé d'Affaires & DPR, delivered India's statement at the UNSC Open Debate on the Middle East today. pic.twitter.com/PTat4Z0PfB — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 17, 2024

Ravindra added that India’s longstanding position has been to support a two-state solution for establishing a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace.

Ravindra also underlined that India has provided close to $120 million, or Rs 1003.36 crore, in developmental assistance to Palestine in various forms over the years.

“India has been providing an annual contribution of $5 million [Rs 41.8 crore] since 2018 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees,” he said.